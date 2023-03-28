While a Ballarat resident has applauded the council's initiative in providing outdoor seating in several CBD locations, he says their execution can only be described as "a mess".
In August last year, the City of Ballarat installed 12 "dining pods" in areas including two at the corner of Pleasant and Sturt streets on the grounds of City Oval and a pair in the grassed area of Sturt Street between Drummond and Errard streets, near the Ballarat Base Hospital.
The total cost of the pods, paid through the Victorian government's COVID Safe Outdoor Activation Fund, was $165,000, a spokesperson confirmed last year.
Ian, who wished for his last name not to be used, said he had become "bitterly disappointed" with the state of the pods, particularly the ones near the hospital.
"I drove past them after going to the bank and it was terrible," he said.
"They were full of Coke bottles and ... (cigarette) butts.
"There's no way known anybody would use those picnic tables."
Ian said he was also concerned some pods had become temporary shelters for those with unstable living situations, which has further deterred community members, like himself, from using them.
"The council had a legitimate and good idea and they did something that was a little bit innovative and that was that they put shelters on them (the pods)," he said.
"When they were brand new on a hot day you sat out on them out of the sun. It was a great idea but this one has absolutely backfired on the council.
"If ratepayers realised that the council was going to spend money on these and that they were suddenly going to become accommodation for the homeless, well ratepayers wouldn't allow the council to spend the money on a tin shelter for the homeless when it's supposed to be a picnic table."
Uniting Ballarat homelessness senior manager Adam Liversage said he was aware of a small number of the region's homeless population having resorted to using the pods as a form of shelter.
However, he said this group largely comprised of "the most vulnerable".
Mr Liversage said those sleeping rough were enticed to use these pods due to the proximity to key services including the hospital and mental health facilities such as Headspace as well as the tables shade covering.
"They are in areas in the CBD where they feel safe; they're in an area where they can remain connected but also accessible to some of our (Uniting Ballarat's) meals programs as well," he said.
"So they're very convenient."
City of Ballarat's director development and growth Natalie Robertson said the council undertook "regular cleaning" of the outdoor picnic tables.
However, she did not specify the frequency of the city's cleaning schedule.
"The City of Ballarat's Street Cleaning teams undertake very regular cleaning of public spaces across Ballarat to ensure a very high standard of presentation. The outdoor dining pods are included in this program and the team make regular collection of loose litter to keep them neat and tidy," Ms Robertson said.
She said the council was also aware the outdoor dining tables were being used as temporary accommodation.
"We continue to work closely with Uniting Care and other agencies to support members of the community experiencing homelessness and housing stress to help individuals receive support and care as needed," Ms Robertson said.
As for the uptake of the pods, she said their use over the summer months had demonstrated that they had been "well utilised".
The usage of the pods are set to be reviewed heading into winter.
"There has already been changes made to the locations based on demand and feedback, and we will continue to adjust across the municipality into the future," Ms Robertson said.
In March, there were a reported 57 rough sleepers in the region, a slight increase from last month.
Uniting Ballarat is experiencing their "highest" homelessness rates with 1037 people listed on their priority list so far, with funding only available for another 263 individuals within the next three months.
On Tuesday, there were 194 households on Uniting Ballarat's housing priority list, comprising of 103 singles and 91 families over 25 years old.
Additionally, there were 80 youth households on this waitlist, consisting of 55 singles and 25 families.
During this financial year, Uniting Ballarat has had more than 7500 people approach them about living assistance.
Malvika has a strong interest in covering stories on welfare, cost of living pressures and the arts. She works on the unceded lands of the Wadawurrung people and pays her respect to elders past, present and emerging.
