Smaller theatre operations in town are finding alternative venues for performances that celebrate Ballarat's history.
The BallaRat Pack typically put together shows written and composed by artistic director Reuben Morgan.
Their upcoming performance is an Agatha Christie-inspired murder mystery, set in Ballarat during the gold rush.
Rather than a location traditionally known for performance, Mr Morgan has chosen Craig's Grand Dining Room.
"It's a ballroom, so it's going to be gorgeous and the room itself is going to be the set of the show," he said.
It's the second time Craig's has doubled as a location for Ballarat theatre groups; in September Ballarat National Theatre performed Mr Bennet's Bride in the reading room.
Mr Morgan said the historical significance of the building was a perfect backdrop for the story they were trying to tell.
"We'd love to present this historical tale in a historical building," he said.
"There's nowhere better that we could think of to put it on."
Craig's functions and events manager Sue Ingles said they were happy to host the performance.
She said it was a beautiful space and the team would be open to hosting more non-traditional hospitality events if there was availability.
The BallaRat Pack's performance is in collaboration with the Ballarat Heritage Festival.
Mr Morgan said the 'whodunit?' themes of the musical made it a great starter show for residents not 100 per cent sold on the style.
He said there was a little bit of everything from suspense, to a love story, to some bad jokes here and there.
Putting the show together from scratch means he is able to tailor everything to the needs of the performers.
"It presents a fun challenge trying to work out a story that makes all of the songs fit together," Mr Morgan said.
IN THE NEWS:
He said it could be fun to present songs in a completely different context to their traditional show.
"This can be quite entertaining for the audience, to see songs taken out of their context."
Mr Morgan said it is also a great opportunity for the performers to be exposed to a wide variety of contemporary and traditional shows.
"It's great, not just for our young performers, but even some of our older performers are discovering things that they haven't heard before," he said.
Performances will be held from May 24 to 28. Tickets are currently on sale via TryBooking.
Nieve covers politics and councils rounds, including Pyrenees and Golden Plains Shires. She would also love to hear about your latest art exhibition or performance. You can send her an email at nieve.walton@thecourier.com.au
