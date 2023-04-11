THE YOUNGEST patients in Ballarat Base Hospital will have greater access to the latest resuscitation care thanks to a few handy rounds of golf.
An Adroit Insurance and Risk charity golf day, in partnership with Grampians Health, raised more than $70,000 to boost the ongoing replacement of infant resuscitation in the Base emergency department and operating theatres.
Almost one in five babies born with Grampians Health Ballarat last year needed active resuscitation.
Grampians Health chief executive officer Dale Fraser said this rate was lower than the state average but the cots were still considered essential life-saving equipment for the hospital.
The Base hospital has 10 infant resuscitation cots and Grampians Health was working to replace and update the entire fleet.
Ballarat Health Services Foundation matched all donations on the golf day with more than 30 businesses donating prizes and in-kind gifts and a record number of participant entries.
Grampians Health's charity partnership with Adroit extends more than a decade as a major sponsor for Run Ballarat, a Cotton On-led campaign to redevelop the Base Hospital children's ward.
Adroit managing director Steve Coltman said golf was a way the business could continue its support of children and adolescents in the Ballarat region.
This fundraising push follows Hop Temple's annual Hopathon in October to raise money for new bedside monitors in the hospital's special care nursery.
