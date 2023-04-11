The Courier
Charity golf raises money for Ballarat Base Hospital resuscitation cots

Updated April 11 2023 - 5:33pm, first published 5:30pm
rampians Health Ballarat Adroit Insurance & Risk team members Craig Wilding, Chief Operating Officer Community and Aged Care; Andrew Ferguson, Bentley Property Group; Steven Coltman, Director of Adroit Insurance & Risk Ballarat; Dale Fraser, CEO Grampians Health
THE YOUNGEST patients in Ballarat Base Hospital will have greater access to the latest resuscitation care thanks to a few handy rounds of golf.

