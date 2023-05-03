Once again, royal fans chasing a sweet treat can expect Ballarat baker Madeleine Witham to provide the goods, ahead of this Saturday's coronation.
Ms Witham, who certainly did not seek out the title of 'royal sweet enthusiast', has stumbled upon the reputation and is now baking accordingly when it comes to the monarchy's big calendar events.
"We just look at the community ... we pick up what's going on and just tailor our cupcakes to that," Ms Witham said.
The Little Cupcake will be offering a variety of different coronation-themed cupcakes available for pre-orders this Thursday, Friday and Saturday and in-store on Friday and Saturday this week.
"There's a mix of six different flavours and six different edible images which we've got on our social media and website, so you can find the whole range there," Ms Witham said.
Previously, the cupcake Queen of Ballarat has honored the royal family and provided a tasty avenue for everyone to show their pride as they line up for the Eureka Street shop entrance.
True to her style, the carefully curated themed treats will allow the community to indulge in the celebration of the crowning of His Majesty the King.
"We've got a lot of different pictures of Charles and the coronation," Ms Witham said.
Other cupcake toppings include pictures of the crest, the British national flag, Paddington Bear and (most appropriately for the day's proceedings), the crown.
Despite having strong ties to the royal theme over the course of the past few years, The Little Cupcake staff remain neutral in their personal feelings for the monarchy.
"It's not a political statement, as far as we're concerned it's just something full of tradition that people are going to watch with a pot of tea and cake and really it's just about having something nice to do," Ms Witham said.
Whether there's a screening of the coronation penciled in for your weekend or not, there's rarely a strong excuse to pass on a top-notch sweet.
