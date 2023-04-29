One week out from King Charles III's coronation, The Courier continues to look at the tradition, ceremony and royal-themed fun playing out across the region.
The ceremony itself, steeped in traditions dating back 1000 years, will play out at Westminster Abbey on May 6 (in the evening, Ballarat time).
We have looked back at the King's much-hyped visit to Ballarat, 40 years ago this month, how to add Ballarat flavour to the official Coronation Quiche and the significance for Ballarat's Anglican congregations.
Stay tuned, because there is plenty more pomp and ceremony, Ballarat-style, in the week ahead starting with trees, bells and the Queen's official Scottish fiddle player coming to town.
MACARTHUR Street grade three pupils Emily and Cruze do not know a lot about King Charles III yet - except that "he's old" - but they are happy to help continue a royal mission leading into his upcoming coronation.
Their school is one of the only schools in Ballarat to be part of the Queen's Green Canopy project, a legacy the King started alongside his mother Queen Elizabeth II at Windsor Castle in 2021 for her platinum jubilee.
His Majesty also finished the project by planting a tree with his son William, the Prince of Wales, at Sandringham earlier this month.
Emily and Cruze both gave speeches for their school's part in the project late last year, with three Queen Elizabeth Hedge Maple (Acer campestre Evelyn) planted on the far side of their playground and oval.
"We planted them so we can remember Queen Elizabeth, the second one," Cruze said. "We planted them because the Queen did and she really liked nature."
The duo were pleased the new King like trees and caring for nature, also.
At the time of their planting, Emily said pupils, their parents and important people such as Ballarat federal MP Catherine King had an assembly and a big afternoon tea with lots of cakes and hot food, such as pies and sausage rolls.
The Queen Elizabeth Hedge Maple are not the only historically significant plantings in the Macarthur Street primary yard. The school also grows and cares for a Gallipoli Oak, which started as a seedling descendant of an acorn from Gallipoli.
Queen's Green Canopy trees across the region also include plantings in Queen's Park Clunes, a Creswick Girl Guides camp and the first tree Ballarat Agricultural and Pastoral Society planted on its new showgrounds in Mount Rowan.
The canopy marks 70 years since the Queen's coronation in 1953.
Buckingham Palace has been slow to release details of King Charles III's coronation at Westminster Abbey.
Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has confirmed the nation will gift the King a donation to an Australian environmental charity (yet to be publicly named).
A representative from the Australian government told The Courier earlier this month more details for "appropriately celebrating and recognising the coronation" were to be released.
Matildas' soccer star Sam Kerr has been named as the Australian flag-bearer for the coronation ceremony.
BELLRINGER Laura Goodin said the city was preparing for the rare ringing of Ballarat Town Hall bells to mark King Charles III's coronation next week.
The bells last sounded, 96 times, at the death of Queen Elizabeth II in September to honour each year of her life. Leather mufflers were put on the heaviest of their eight bells - something only reserved for the death of a monarch.
City of Ballarat then-mayor Daniel Moloney said such a ritual was quite unlikely to happen the same again.
This time the bells, which were installed in 1871, will sound in celebration on May 7, a day after the coronation service that is to play out in the Ballarat evening.
"Bellringing connects us to history - not only because the craft of bellringing goes back over 400 years, but because ringing for events like a coronation makes us part of history's progression up to the present day," Ms Goodin said.
Ballarat residents commissioned the bells from Mears and Stainbank foundry in London in 1868 and petitioned for a bell tower to be added to town hall plans. The move was an apology after the assassination attempt against Queen Victoria's son Prince Alfred by Ballarat man Henry James O'Farrell.
Since then, volunteers have undertaken special training in the complex skill of English-style change ringing.
Ballarat Town Hall bells will ring on May 7, from 1-3pm.
The choral service will feature hymns to reflect the celebration such as Jerusalem, God Save the King and Handel's Zadok the Priest (the coronation anthem). Service starts 5pm.
ROYAL fiddle player Paul Anderson is well-versed in how to entertain Their Majesties at Balmoral Castle. By chance, in days after King Charles III's coronation, Anderson will play in Blackwood.
Anderson arrives at the invitation of Blackwood's Fiona Ross, a Scot who used to be heavily involved in the traditional music scene in the United Kingdom.
Ms Ross heard Anderson was set to perform in New South Wales and Melbourne and said it was too good a chance to pass up to bring him into Blackwood's rich musical culture for a concert in St Martin's Chapel - especially given the royal timing of the coronation.
"From Aberdeenshire to Ballarat," Ms Ross said.
"Don't underestimate him coming to Blackwood - Paul is a top-class international musician.
"Within the traditional music community he is so highly respected and he comes from a farming background. This is great to take the opportunity to reinforce Blackwood's music reputation."
Queen Elizabeth II first heard Paul Anderson play his fiddle in the small church at Crathie in Aberdeenshire, Scotland. Her Majesty invited Anderson to play for her at Balmoral Castle and he became a regular feature playing traditional Scottish fiddle for the Queen to dance to well into her 90s.
Anderson performed at the now-King Charles III's private 60th birthday function in 2008. As well as entertaining senior members of the British royal family, Anderson has also played for the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (better known as NATO), the Scottish government and Sir Sean Connery's 80th birthday party at Edinburgh Castle.
Anderson's lineage can be traced to Niel Gow, who is widely regarded as the father of the Scottish fiddle.
He has a prolific catalogue of music in his own right, including the theme for Red Rose, the film about Scottish poet Robert Burns (to whom a statue is dedicated at Ballarat's Civic Hall).
Anderson is performing in Blackwood on May 15.
Tickets: trybooking.com.
