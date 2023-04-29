The Courier
Home/Community/History
Our History

King Charles III coronation: traditions, royal pageantry in Ballarat

Melanie Whelan
By Melanie Whelan
April 30 2023 - 4:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cruze and Emily put their green thumbs to work to honour King Charles III and his mother's green legacy. Picture by Lachlan Bence
Cruze and Emily put their green thumbs to work to honour King Charles III and his mother's green legacy. Picture by Lachlan Bence

One week out from King Charles III's coronation, The Courier continues to look at the tradition, ceremony and royal-themed fun playing out across the region.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Melanie Whelan

Melanie Whelan

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.