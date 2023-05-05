The first royal coronation in decades is a major historical event, and will be marked by celebrations big and small in Ballarat on Saturday.
Royal enthusiasts watching the proceedings at home can enjoy special King Charles III-themed cupcakes from Eureka Street's Little Cupcake Shop, or the special Coronation Quiche is a good home-cooked option.
Television coverage from Buckingham Palace will begin about 4pm Saturday.
If you feel like heading out, why not check out Humffray Street North's Queens Head Hotel for a meal - and support a good cause.
The pub will be running a special charity trivia afternoon and high tea from 2.30pm on Saturday, supporting Twin Hearts.
Manager Paul Stewart said it'll tie in well to the pub's theme - with plenty of Queen Elizabeth memorabilia on the walls and a traditional English pub menu.
Elsewhere in town, the Town Hall's historic bells will ring on Sunday from 1pm to welcome the new King, and Ballarat's Town Crier Hedley Thompson will read a proclamation.
Next week, Queen Elizabeth II's royal fiddler, Paul Anderson, will perform to a sold-out crowd at Blackwood's St Martin's Chapel.
