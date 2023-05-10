More than a dozen potential buyers are sizing up Ballarat Gold Mine as its administrators start the process of selling the business.
An announcement to the Singapore Exchange this week confirmed administrators appointed earlier this year plan on formal commencement of a sale of the mining business Balmaine Gold Pty Ltd - currently owned by Singapore-based Shen Yao Holdings Ltd - and that 15 parties have already been in contact to express their interest.
The May 8 announcement from Shen Yao's Group Executive Chairman and Group Chief Executive Officer Yao Liang states discussions with stakeholders willing to provide for short and/or medium-term funding arrangements are ongoing.
Other documents sighted by The Courier state the administrators have engaged an independent valuer to prepare a detailed listing of company assets and infrastructure, and will soon start stage one of the sale process: placing advertisements formally seeking expressions of interest.
The Mount Clear mine employs about 200 people.
A creditor - GI 306 Pty Ltd - appointed administrators on March 8 after directors allegedly defaulted on a $25,000 interest payment on a $2.2 million loan.
The company's debt as of the first creditors' meeting on March 21 was about $38 million.
The next creditors' meeting is due for October after administrators successfully applied to the Supreme Court to extend their convening period.
A May 1 update to creditors stated administrators were in discussions with government bodies including the City of Ballarat, Earth Resources Regulation and the Environment Protection Authority to "expedite approval" of a new tailings storage facility regarded as "essential" to ongoing operation of the mine and "of interest to any prospective capital providers or purchasers".
