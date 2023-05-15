Out and about for Mother's Day in Ballarat

A beautiful weekend in Ballarat full of events - what's not to love.
The Courier's photographers were out and about in the city and beyond to capture all the fun at the Mother's Day Classic fun run through Victoria Park, as well as checking out the huge crowds for David Mundy's cameo appearance for Carngham-Linton in the CHFL against Beaufort.
There was also the grand opening of the Bunny Trail, hosted by Friends of Canadian Corridor, which runs from Buninyong to Ballarat East along an old railway line.
