Around the corner from Ballarat's massive hospital upgrade, between the medical facilities on Drummond and Mair streets, a stately home will be returned to its Victorian heritage.
Designs for the home at 801 Mair Street have some notable features, including popcorn storage in an 11-seat cinema, a gallery space, sauna, pool, gym, double car stacker in the garage and half of the upstairs space dedicated to the master bedroom suite.
While the plans are lavish, planning documents compiled by Inception Town Planning have indicated the owners' intention to return to original architectural elements.
Heritage impact statements note the building has three major periods mixed together which hide and confuse the original elements.
"The owners have been in lengthy discussions with Council's Heritage Advisor prior to lodgement of this application and will continue to work with council through these workings," Inception Town Planning documents state.
"All works will be undertaken by suitably qualified trades with extensive knowledge and history working on heritage buildings within Ballarat."
According to the heritage impact statement, which draws on references made in the Ballarat Star, the building was originally owned by a Creswick farmer in 1881, who was also the director of a Creswick mine and owned other properties in Ballarat like the Unicorn Hotel.
In 1887 it was leased and operated as a private hospital Alva House and in 1892 became the location of Queen's Grammar School.
Between 1887 and 1921 the school made some additions to the building before it was turned into flats known as the Queen's Mansions.
Single story additions were added on the building in the 20th century when Lake Imaging acquired the building.
The heritage impact statement explains the original dwelling consisted of the double story building set further back from Mair Street.
The single story closer to Mair Street was a later edition most likely during the time the Queen's Grammar School operated out of the building.
Some parts of the later additions were designed so the sections of buildings could blend together.
The statement said they support demolishing some parts of the building that were additions including the late twentieth century sections to the west and south and the introduced ramps.
"While all alterations and additions tell the story of a building's development, not all are worthy of retention," the statement said.
"The late twentieth century additions obscure and detract from the Victorian buildings and I support the removal of these."
Plans indicate additional parts of the building will be demolished and the interwar fence will be replaced with a more Victorian style design.
The proposed demolition will create room for new "modern additions" to the building, which will house a combined living, dining and kitchen space, including a butler's pantry.
Inception planning documents state the 30-metre setback and light glass material will not have a detrimental "impact on the heritage significance".
A rendered finish on the addition has been "purposely considered" so it won't compete with the "redbrick heritage building".
Planning documents are before the City of Ballarat.
Nieve covers politics and councils rounds, including Pyrenees and Golden Plains Shires. She would also love to hear about your latest art exhibition or performance. You can send her an email at nieve.walton@thecourier.com.au
