MULTICULTURAL leaders across the city have banded together in urging people to roll up their sleeves once more to better protect each other.
Ballarat Regional Multicultural Council acting chief executive Suzanne Ryan-Evers said it was important to maintain clear health messaging in all communities as the pandemic continued to play out leading into winter - and particularly so amid general waning immunity and motivation in the region.
The council, teaming with Ballarat Community Health, held a pop-up vaccination centre for about 200 residents from a range of cultural backgrounds, offering COVID-19 boosters and influenza vaccines for adults and flu jabs for juniors.
Ms Ryan-Evers said it was important to offer the jabs in a place than people felt welcome, safe and familiar.
COVID-19 is persistently circulating in Ballarat with 193 new cases self-reported to the Victorian Health Department last week. At the same time, influenza cases have been fast on the rise with 154 reported cases from Ballarat this year compared to 47 reported flu cases in the same period last year.
Health leaders across the state and Grampians region have been urging people to ensure their jabs were up-to-date for what was shaping up as an early and unpredictable influenza season amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
"There is a real level of COVID-fatigue out there...a lot of people are saying they're not sure what the vaccines are doing, questioning why it is needed if it doesn't stop you getting COVID-19 and unsure what long-COVID is. It is no wonder communities are a little hesitant about getting boosters," Ms Ryan-Evers said.
"What we've found works best for multicultural communities is to talk with multicultural leaders and set up a pop-up. Emerging multicultural communities, due to language barriers, are not getting their information from watching the telly or reading newspapers.
"This is very much about the messaging going out with community leaders and taking the message that this is important - it's time to get top up, get ready for winter and to keep vulnerable people in the community safe, like their elderly."
All adults are eligible for a COVID-19 booster if it has been at least six months from their last vaccination dose or known infection.
As an added incentive, BRMC offered influenza jabs at the same time. COVID-19 vaccinations do not protect against influenza, or vice-versa, and the federal health department has advised both jabs can be given on the same day.
Ms Ryan-Evers said BRMC used government funding to purchase flu shots to offer free to community members. She said many families could not afford flu vaccinations for the whole family but this was a way they could access the protection.
The event was also appealling to a strong band of international students at Federation University.
Ms Ryan-Evers said participants also received a Mothers' Day-themed gift bag, which included masks and rapid antigen tests to both help protect communities and be a reminder to keep masking-up in busy places and to practice good hygiene.
Ballarat Community Health has made clear it was still important to provide accessible vaccine options.
BCH communities health manager Louise Feery said this was a great opportunity to partner with BRMC in supporting the city's diverse multicultural community.
COVID-19 vaccinations are available via most pharmacies and general practices.
