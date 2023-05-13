A large pocket of land in Sebastopol has been put on the market.
The property at 8-40 Grant Street is leased to Tennis Ballarat.
The building on the site has 12 indoor grass tennis courts as well as other member facilities.
Tennis Ballarat claims the facility is the largest indoor tennis centre in Australia.
The six-hectare property is a rare find, according to real estate agents.
Buxton director Mark Nunn described the locations as "iconic".
"The land is approximately 6.3 acres," Mr Nunn said.
"It's huge, a huge building and a really big land holding in town, which is pretty rare to find these days."
Mr Nunn said the building itself was up for sale and the current tenants were on a month-to-month lease.
This means Tennis Ballarat will need to negotiate a new arrangement with whoever buys the property.
Because the freehold is for sale, potential buyers can also choose a new tenant for the property; it depends on further negations.
In addition to the centre, Mr Nunn said the empty piece of land could be redeveloped, subject to council approval.
"Depending on who buys it, they may expand and make what is currently there even bigger," he said.
Mr Nunn said there were many growth and development opportunities, especially as Sebastopol continued to grow.
He said the location in the southern end of town was able to provide for both the western growth areas while still being relatively close to the central businesses district.
"Sebastopol is growing a lot," Mr Nunn said.
"In the car right into the CBD, it's only a seven-minute drive. It's not very far away from the CBD."
Other tennis facilities are available in Mount Clear or further out of town in Buninyong. Both of these are outdoor facilities.
The property has been on the market for a week and Mr Nunn said there had been a "huge amount" of interest, both locally and from out of town.
Tennis Ballarat was contacted for comment.
Nieve covers politics and councils rounds, including Pyrenees and Golden Plains Shires. She would also love to hear about your latest art exhibition or performance. You can send her an email at nieve.walton@thecourier.com.au
