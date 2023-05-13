The Courier
Home/News/Latest News

8-40 Grant Street Sebastopol Ballarat Tennis centre for sale

Nieve Walton
By Nieve Walton
Updated May 13 2023 - 12:06pm, first published 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A large sporting centre in Sebastopol is up for sale. Pictures by Lachlan Bence.
A large sporting centre in Sebastopol is up for sale. Pictures by Lachlan Bence.

A large pocket of land in Sebastopol has been put on the market.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nieve Walton

Nieve Walton

Journalist

Nieve covers politics and councils rounds, including Pyrenees and Golden Plains Shires. She would also love to hear about your latest art exhibition or performance. You can send her an email at nieve.walton@thecourier.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.