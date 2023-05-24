CABINETRY making teachers from Federation TAFE have been working away to create new side tables, robes and desks to help refresh rooms at Reid's Guest House.
They had undertaken a similar project more than a decade ago and, when Uniting Ballarat reached out once more, the team was keen to get building.
In a partnership with Laminex Ballarat, which donated more than 100 sheets to construction, Federation TAFE could help answer the call.
Reid's Guest House offers crisis accommodation in areas including housing, homelessness and mental health. All programs are unfunded.
Federation TAFE cabinetry making teacher Damien Coats said finding ways to help others in need was something his industry prided itself on.
"It's good to get involved in the community and see the nice difference it makes," Mr Coats said. "...These give people somewhere to put stuff or something nice to eat on or put clothes to wear."
Previous cabinetry in Reid's had become worn down with age and heavy use.
The guest house re-opened last last year after redevelopment works and a refresh in the wake of a major fire.
Uninting Ballarat Reid's Guest House manager Daniel Hemming said the re-opening focus had been on trying to make accommodation "more than just a bed". There are wrap-around services, such as Federation TAFE hairdressing students offering free hair cut sessions, or well-being programs.
Inside each room are items that guests, also known as consumers, can keep after their stay. This can include cutlery sets and towels.
"All rooms have been refreshed and we've found people are more likely to respect the environment if we respect them," Mr Hemming said. "Previously rooms had no plates and cups but if you say 'this is yours when you leave' they tend to want to look after them more.
"Feedback has been amazing. We've had a lot of people coming back and a lot of changes in programs and to the building."
Mr Hemming said community partnerships were vital and the only way of being able to offer more holistic help to those who stay.
Before the fire, food was never provided in the kitchen. Now, Federation TAFE's bakery and Woolworths share food for guests to eat, free, in the kitchen. Reid's can also purchase some food from FoodBank.
Bunnings donated a worm farm, to help compost any left-over produce. Some of the paintings in guest rooms are donated from Pinot and Picasso sessions or from art programs in the Reid's well-being room.
Mr Hemming said all the little things mattered.
Federation TAFE and Laminex were able to offer 30 side tables, 15 desks and 30 robes. Reid's can house between 50 to 60 people.
