Ballarat Winter Appeal: welfare agencies' urgent call for help as winter arrives

Melanie Whelan
By Melanie Whelan
Updated June 1 2023 - 7:05am, first published 5:30am
Representatives from The Ballarat Foundation, 3BA/PowerFM, the Salvation Army, Anglicare, Uniting Ballarat and St Vincent de Paul unite for Ballarat Winter Appeal. Picture by Kate Healy
Representatives from The Ballarat Foundation, 3BA/PowerFM, the Salvation Army, Anglicare, Uniting Ballarat and St Vincent de Paul unite for Ballarat Winter Appeal. Picture by Kate Healy

A PERFECT storm is brewing for the start of winter amid a "skyrocketing" rise in the number of middle-class families reaching out for crisis support from Ballarat's frontline welfare agencies.

Journalist

Local News

