A PERFECT storm is brewing for the start of winter amid a "skyrocketing" rise in the number of middle-class families reaching out for crisis support from Ballarat's frontline welfare agencies.
Cost of housing is up almost nine per cent, food almost eight per cent and transport about seven per cent, monthly data from the Australian Bureau of Statistics released on the eve of winter shows. This is on top of seasonal issues, such as dire support to meet energy bills and extra clothing and blankets to stay warm.
Median rental prices continue to creep up in Ballarat from about $400 a week in April.
More than 55 single young people and at least 25 families were on Uniting Ballarat waiting lists for secure housing a month ago. These figures were only those who had registered for help.
While cost of living pressures are biting, welfare advocates are urging people to give what they can to help others via the annual Ballarat Winter Appeal, which launched on Wednesday.
The Salvation Army soldier Matt Howard said if it was not for the appeal, he was unsure how they would be able to help all in need.
Mr Howard said the past couple of years there had been the beginnings of middle-class people seeking support but this year's cost of living pressures were really showing.
He said welfare was not something a lot of people talked about receiving or needing - and many might not realise how many people in the community were reaching out for help.
"For winter we see more people needing help with clothing and also energy bills," Mr Howard said. "They need more heating in winter, and that's on top of wanting to provide for their family."
Radio Ballarat general manager John Fitzgibbon said "it was all coming together in a perfect storm" for people since the end of tough COVID-19 pandemic lockdowns.
Blake Family Grocers has again opened Ballarat Winter Appeal with four pallets of staple foods to each partner agency: St Vincent de Paul, the Salvation Army, Anglicare and Uniting Ballarat. O'Neill Transport offered delivery.
Mr Fitzgibbon, whose station 3BA has long championed the appeal, said the Blake team had worked hard to ensure the same volume of groceries, despite large increases in sale prices.
"The gap in what families can afford and what they need is widening exponentially," Mr Fitzgibbon said. "I ask people to take into account how tough it is for them and consider how much tougher it is for others. Any assistance can make a huge difference."
The Ballarat Foundation, now stewards for the Ballarat Winter Appeal, is aiming to raise a further $50,000 in food, blankets and financial support.
Food, blankets and clothing can be left at the Salvation Army on the corner of Eureka Street and Main Road.
Financial donations can be made via ballaratfoundation.org.au
