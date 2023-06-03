The Courier
Home/News/Latest News

Discussions about infill and sprawl in Ballarat housing

Nieve Walton
By Nieve Walton
June 4 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Artists impressions of Lyons Street North (top left), 102 Humffray Street South (top right) and 222 Mair Street. Pictures supplied.
Artists impressions of Lyons Street North (top left), 102 Humffray Street South (top right) and 222 Mair Street. Pictures supplied.

Ballarat is changing and we need more houses, but in our city we face the challenge of juggling our important heritage with the increase in demand.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nieve Walton

Nieve Walton

Journalist

Nieve covers politics and councils rounds, including Pyrenees and Golden Plains Shires. She would also love to hear about your latest art exhibition or performance. You can send her an email at nieve.walton@thecourier.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.