Ballarat's landmark new National Centre for Photography is on track to open in 2024, with works under way to finalise the transformation of the former Union Bank building in to gallery, workshop, studio and other space.
While it will not be ready for this year's 10th anniversary Ballarat International Foto Biennale, the building will be used as a backdrop for an artwork during the biennale which runs from August 26 to October 22.
In the 2020/21 Victorian budget, the BIFB received $6.7 million to create the new centre which sits on Lydiard Street North between Craig's Royal Hotel and Sturt Street.
Plans for the National Centre for Photography, released before the budget investment, show the centre will host year-round exhibition programming, a permanent photographic collection, school and community programs and artist-in-residence studios once fully operational. A dedicated photobook library, a traditional darkroom, and accommodation have also been discussed.
Earlier this year BIFB director Vanessa Gerrans revealed Lydiard Street would be a focus of the festival, with visitors and locals alike immersed in the world of photography along the historic route.
The BIFB's 2023 drawcard exhibition will be People Power - Platon, featuring more than 120 portraits of people who have shaped the world.
Renowned portrait photographer Platon has captured powerful images of world leaders, celebrities, musicians, sporting stars and those whose actions have created change, with the portraits to be displayed at the Art Gallery of Ballarat.
The full program for the 2023 Ballarat International Foto Biennale will be released next month.
