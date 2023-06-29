The Courier
Pet restrictions lifted for Mount Helen Sanctuary Estate

Alison Foletta
By Alison Foletta
Updated June 30 2023 - 7:45am, first published 4:30am
Residents in Mount Helen's Sanctuary Estate can breathe a sigh of relief as council amend condition which excluded domestics cats and dogs from the estate.
'Move or get rid of your pet' - these were the options councillors heard residents were faced with on a Mt Helen estate in a debate to lift animal restrictions aimed at protecting wildlife.

