'Move or get rid of your pet' - these were the options councillors heard residents were faced with on a Mt Helen estate in a debate to lift animal restrictions aimed at protecting wildlife.
City of Ballarat councillors heard emotional pleas over pet ownership for Mount Helen Sanctuary Estate. including arguments that the conditions were unenforceable.
At the Wednesday night meeting, councillors voted to amend a condition over pet ownership placed on the development when it was approved by VCAT.
Sanctuary Estate, off Zoe Drive, was built among a forest frequented by koalas and sits under a section 173 agreement, preventing property owners from keeping cats and dogs.
The ruling came into effect after a VCAT ruling in 2004.
The section was repeatedly referred to as "un-enforceable" by councillors and impacts 48 properties.
Several people spoke including one mother who spoke about how their family dog was brought into their home to help her young daughter deal with the long COVID lockdowns.
One speaker said people in the estate were responsible pet owners. "We just want to experience enjoyment from man's best friend," he said.
The thought of being asked to remove a member of our family or sell our home is incredibly distressing.- Sanctuary Estate resident
Some residents were also opposed to lifting the restriction due to the safety of koalas.
"Koala numbers in Ballarat have rapidly declined in the past decade," Ballarat Wildlife Rehabilitation and Animal Rescue president Jessica Robertson said.
The amendment allows cats and dogs for residents in the estate - cats must remain within the property in the estate and cannot be allowed to roam and dogs must be on leads when leaving their homes.
Councillors said these actions were just responsible pet ownership.
Mayor Des Hudson said the the condition was "by-and-large unenforceable" and wasn't the first time the issue had come before the council.
"Perhaps we balked at the opportunity to take up the challenge," he said.
"How do we enforce something something like this? Say sorry, you can't have this animal, we need to compulsory euthanise this animal living in this estate?
"There only logical way forward is to resolve the 173 agreement and work proactively how we can protect the koala numbers."
Alison Foletta is a general reporter for The Courier. Before starting here, she was at The Examiner in Launceston, Tasmania. Alison has worked in Horsham, Victoria for The Wimmera Mail-Times and also worked in Victoria's North East in a small town called Alexandra. For story tips on Ballarat and local government email: alison.foletta@austcommunitymedia.com.au
