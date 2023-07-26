New lift and works to improve classroom access at Loreto College

Loreto College has lodged plans to remove an existing concrete staircase and replace it with a lift and new stairs to improve access to the school's upper floors.
Senior classrooms on the upper levels of the Residential Wing and St Anne's Wing are currently only accessible via stairs.
Loreto College has two existing lifts, one in the Mary Ward Centre which services classrooms and specialist areas across the north of the school overlooking Wendouree Parade, and a second lift in the theatre building which is not connected to the main school buildings.
The school has lodged applications with Heritage Victoria and City of Ballarat for approval for the works, which have been in planning for several years.
While the lift project had been planned for some time, it took on more urgency after 27 students and staff were involved in a horrific bus crash on their way to Melbourne Airport for a "trip of a lifetime" to NASA Space Camp in the US on September 21 last year.
In the aftermath of the accident, new portable classrooms were installed on the school oval because several students were unable to use stairs, while break-out spaces and places where there is less noise, low lighting and other elements were created to help those recovering from concussion and trauma.
"We are 147 years old and the building, the original abbey building has a lot of different levels so we had identified that as a need and plans are in the final stage with the architect. It was very much in the works but this highlights the need for it to happen as soon as possible," Loreto principal Michelle Broderick said in October 2022, a month after the crash.
The proposed new lift and stair well are to the north side of the Residential Wing, and the west side access verandas of the St Anne's Wing.
In addition to the lift tower, works will be completed to other areas of the school to improve accessibility and an adjacent quadrangle upgraded to provide more play and outdoor learning space.
Architect impressions show a largely glass-clad lift tower and stairwell, improving visibility of the historic 1882 early English Gothic style residential building, and overlooking the quadrangle with new seating areas.
The scope of works includes upgraded entry with steps and ramps to improve access, lifting floor levels along veranda passageways to remove steps at entries to classrooms and support areas, and enclosing open verandas with new windows.
The works will not be visible from Sturt Street or Wendouree Parade.
According to planning documents, the works will provide compliant access to eight classrooms and bring circulation up to code across classrooms on levels one, two and three.
"If the proposed lift and stair works are not supported - access to classrooms will continue to be restricted. The current entry step to classrooms is not accessible - we also highlight that current concrete stair and handrail and not compliance with current regulations," the documents state.
Loreto College has been contacted for comment.
