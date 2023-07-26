The Courier
New lift and works to improve classroom access at Loreto College

MS
By Michelle Smith
July 26 2023 - 2:00pm
Loreto College has lodged plans to remove an existing concrete staircase and replace it with a lift and new stairs to improve access to the school's upper floors.

MS

Michelle Smith

journalist

