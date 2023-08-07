Ballarat's Oscar Wootton has just missed out on a medal in the sprint triathlon at the Youth Commonwealth Games, finishing fifth in Monday morning's race.
Wootton, who was one of Australia's two flag bearers at the opening ceremony sat among the leaders throughout the event.
His transitions were a highlight, twice moving into the top three on transition, but he was overtaken by Malta's Kai Azzopardi and Australian teammates Jack Latham in the run leg.
Wootton finished the course in 31 minutes and 2 seconds, just 24 seconds behind Latham, who took the bronze medal.
The event was dominated by Luke Holmes from Jersey and Alex Robin from Scotland, who could not be separated at the start of the run leg.
The Jersey athlete got the better in the final stages to win in a time of 29 minutes and 47 seconds, 16 seconds ahead of the Scot.
Wootton has a day off before returning to compete alongside Aspen Anderson in the team's event, which will be held in the early hours of Wednesday morning Australian time.
Anderson, from the Gold Coast, too out the gold in the women's event, dominating to win in a time of 32 minutes and 53 seconds.
The Jersey duo of Azzopardi and Sienna Stephens, who was fifth in the women's race, and the Scottish pair of Robin and Jessica Heeps, who was runner-up to Anderson loom as the most-likely challengers to the Australian pair in the teams race.
