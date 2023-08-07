The Courier
Oscar Wootton finishes fifth in triathlon at 2023 Youth Comm Games

Greg Gliddon
Greg Gliddon
August 7 2023
Ballarat's Oscar Wootton has just missed out on a medal in the sprint triathlon at the Youth Commonwealth Games, finishing fifth in Monday morning's race.

