The developers behind the proposed Ballaarat Gateway building on Mair Street want to bypass the City of Ballarat for the final decision on the development's future.
In the agenda for Wednesday night's planning committee meeting, the council will decide on whether the Lydiard and Mair Street development should head to the Planning Minister for the "final decision".
The agenda states this request was "on the basis of the various land ownerships and related government agency responsibilities which affect the site, and that the development would include a key piece of public infrastructure spanning these various areas".
From Nigro Group Pty Ltd, the proposed precinct would be a 3662 square-metre location fronting both Lydiard Street at the former Miners Tavern site, and an adjoining area on the Mair Street hill next to the station.
There are two sites - one is a seven-storey building on 116-122 Lydiard Street North, and a five-storey building on 8 Mair Street.
These would include office spaces and a 104-room hotel.
The plans include the demolition of the current 8 Mair Street building and building elements fronting Lydiard Street.
The council will decide on Wednesday night whether they write to the state planning minister in support of the application, subject to further community consultation undertaken by the minister.
The council will decide on signage display, approval for reducing car park requirements and alterations to an existing accessway off Mair Street for a Transport Zone, which are included in the recommendation to write in support to the minister.
Should the minister not opt to make the decision, the decision will come back to the council.
The Gateway building would include child-care, a wellness centre, and the hotel, retail and office spaces.
The plans state the developer only need provide carparks for the child-care centre and hotel.
The proposed development aims to "activate" and "connect".
In a statement from design firm, Plus Architecture, it stated "the regeneration is treated as a civic space that celebrates coming together".
"The regeneration of 116-122 Lydiard Street North and 8-10 Mair St is designed as a contemporary civic addition to Ballarat's CBD and transportation hub; proposed as an engaging and invigorating Gateway to Ballarat," as stated in attached items in the planning committee meeting agenda.
It is also recommended by council officers that a pedestrian bridge from the Ballarat Railway Station forecourt over Coffee Palace Lane to the rear of 8 Mair Street be delivered as part of the project, but subject to a separate planning application.
The proposed Ballaarat Gateway precinct is in a heritage overlay area.
The hotel site is at the former Robert Dunn Warehouse, and features a Renaissance Revival bluestone building at 122 Lydiard Street North and is part of the Lydiard Heritage Precinct.
The two-storey heritage row terraces and heritage warehouse on on 116-122 Lydiard Street North will be kept and "refurbish(ed) into a compelling hospitality and wellness destination," the architecture firm stated in planning documents.
Alison Foletta is a general reporter for The Courier. Before starting here, she was at The Examiner in Launceston, Tasmania. Alison has worked in Horsham, Victoria for The Wimmera Mail-Times and also worked in Victoria's North East in a small town called Alexandra. For story tips on Ballarat and local government email: alison.foletta@austcommunitymedia.com.au
