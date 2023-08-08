The Courier
Ballarat-Sebastopol cyclist on top of the world at Glasgow

Greg Gliddon
By Greg Gliddon
Updated August 8 2023 - 1:16pm, first published 1:00pm
Just 18 months after suffering permanent leg injuries as a result of a head-on car crash, Ballarat-Sebastopol Cycling Club's Alana Forster is on top of the world, crowned a world cycling champion.

