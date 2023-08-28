The Courier
Western Renewables Link EES release date delayed by AusNet referral

By Kirra Grimes
Updated August 28 2023 - 11:21am, first published 10:30am
UPDATE, JULY 28: AusNet has announced the Western Renewables Link Environment Effects Statement will be released for public viewing and submissions in 2024.

Kirra Grimes

