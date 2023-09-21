The Courier
Environment

Roger Thomas marks 40 years of Nature Notes in The Courier

By Michelle Smith
Updated September 22 2023 - 8:45am, first published 8:30am
When Roger Thomas took over writing The Courier's Nature Notes in 1983, he never expected to still be writing the weekly column 40 years later.

Local News

