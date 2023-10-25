The Courier
Home/News/Education
Education

Phoenix year 7s cook for Soup Bus during first annual volunteer day

MS
By Michelle Smith
Updated October 27 2023 - 12:57pm, first published October 26 2023 - 7:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Eleven large trays of ham and cheese macaroni bake will help feed some of Ballarat's most vulnerable residents after Phoenix P-12 Community College year seven students got busy in the kitchen as part of a volunteer day.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MS

Michelle Smith

journalist

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.