Eleven large trays of ham and cheese macaroni bake will help feed some of Ballarat's most vulnerable residents after Phoenix P-12 Community College year seven students got busy in the kitchen as part of a volunteer day.
The school held its first volunteer day to show its young students the importance of community engagement and the need for volunteers to allow organisations to keep running.
Leading teacher Ben Angow said about 250 year seven students took part in nine different activities throughout the day including cooking for the Soup Bus, community clean-up and making positive classroom banners to "build culture and vibe" in their school villages.
"The day provided all students with a profound understanding of the value of lending a hand to others and striving for a common purpose," Mr Angow said.
Following the success of the "whirlwind" day, the school plans to make the volunteer day an annual event.
Year eight students had also been scheduled to take part and clean up parts of the Yarrowee River in Sebastopol, but poor weather saw their activities postponed.
"We wanted to introduce a volunteer day so our students get that experience at a younger age and we want to keep that running through, keep that community focus, because we are a community school," Mr Angow said.
"We want to emphasise that Phoenix is a pillar of the Sebastopol, Redan, Delacombe area and model for our kids what we want them to look up to and do."
