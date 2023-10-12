The Courier
Home/News/Education
Education

Thousands of food cans donated to Soup Bus amid growing food insecurity

MS
By Michelle Smith
Updated October 12 2023 - 3:35pm, first published 11:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Two thousand-five hundred cans of food sounds like it would go a long way to support Ballarat's homeless residents and families struggling to put food on the table, but in reality it won't last a week.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MS

Michelle Smith

journalist

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.