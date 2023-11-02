The Courier
Home/News/Education
Education

Fed Uni Bachelor of Arts to expand after almost being axed in 2022

MS
By Michelle Smith
Updated November 3 2023 - 8:59am, first published 8:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Last year Federation University announced it would axe its Bachelor of Arts degree, before backflipping on its decision just days later.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MS

Michelle Smith

journalist

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.