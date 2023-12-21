Former professional cyclist sets his sights on Ballarat infrastructure

This former professional cyclist is hoping to see more active infrastructure in Ballarat in the next ten years.
"The quicker we do that, and if we do it early, then we will reap the benefits as a community," Pat Shaw said.
"Not only environmentally ... I think we'll see a far greater representation of people in town in the evening."
Mr Shaw said Ballarat needs walking and cycling paths as well as a culture change.
"I'd love to see the infrastructure improve and hopefully the acceptance in the community of those people who get places by foot or by bike," he said.
Sport has always been a part of Mr Shaw's life, and as one of 10 children there was always an opportunity to give something a go.
Mr Shaw's father Dennis was a cyclist, and from a young age, he would watch his father race.
"I saw him win several races and it made me feel very fulfilled," he said.
"I thought even at a young age of six, if that's what it feels like to watch him win, what would it feel like if I can do that."
Mr Shaw's successful cycling career took him across the world.
When he was starting out it was a niche sport, and he said there were few people to compete against in the region.
"Maybe that worked to my benefit because I raced against grown men from an early age," Mr Shaw said.
"Nowadays you wouldn't see that so much because there's so many kids to race against."
He said cycling, even at a participation level, was becoming more popular.
Like Australia on the world stage, Mr Shaw said Ballarat was a high achiever when it came to sport excellence.
"We've had so many Olympians and so many strong ambassadors as well," he said.
"Coming out of a community like Ballarat, they're always wanting to give back to make the next generation better."
Steve Moneghetti, Russell Mark and Shayne Reese were a few Olympians he highlighted as well as the high quality of our football players, and the Ballarat Marathon starting in 2024.
"These achievements ... are huge on a national and international level, let alone in a small community like Ballarat," Mr Shaw said.
Towards the end of his career Mr Shaw was connected with 2018 AusCycling Road Nationals champion Shannon Malseed and discussed the state of women's cycling in Australia.
"I had this real desire to immerse myself in the women's scene," he said.
"In some regards I felt the men's cycling domestically was in a good position but the women's was in a real dire state."
A former colleague of Mr Shaw's reconnected and asked him to work as part of a cycling team's management.
While the owners of the team decided they would not be continuing this year, Mr Shaw said he felt "obliged to do something to create an opportunity for them".
With his old team manager Andrew Christie-Johnston, they worked together to crowdfund and find sponsorships for Team BridgeLane.
"It has been a really good learning curve for me," Mr Shaw said.
"In reflection 12 months on ... to win multiple national, Oceania and world titles and to elevate themselves from a domestic national road series program into an elite world tour team at the highest level possible, I couldn't ask for more."
Ultimately love and family led him back to Ballarat.
"I came back to race in Australia and on one of my return trips I met my wife," he said.
"That was a defining part of my life because I knew pretty much immediately that she was the one."
With both of their families coming from Ballarat, it made sense to come back.
Mr Shaw said he loved Ballarat, as it's a convenient size and a safe community.
"Good schools, access to brilliant facilities like the basketball centres and football clubs and the like which have helped my kids have such a great time," he said.
