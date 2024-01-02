Big names in Australian cycling chasing a history repeat - one last time

THE final chance to chase history in Ballarat and on Mount Buninyong starts today. Sixteen Australian elite title winners have signed up hoping history will repeat itself.
Master and juniors time trials will launch the AusCycling Road National Championships program in what is the 21st edition, including 18 consecutive years, for elites in town.
If you go by the history books, Amanda Spratt will win the 2024 women's road race showdown on January 7's Super Sunday. Spratt has won the marquee women's race in Buninyong three times, tasting glory once every four years - that time again is now.
But then, a final RoadNats climb up Mount Buninyong could be what motivates Grace Brown, who has reached five of the past six podiums including the past three years as runner-up.
Brown is a three-time time trial specialist and hunting a third consecutive title for this discipline in Mount Helen. Elite and under-23 time trial action gears up on January 4.
Ballarat could find an adopted hometown hero in 2019 elite women's champion Sarah Gigante, who has been back training from her aunt and uncle's house in town. Gigante has been looking strong in her return from an injury riddled couple of years on the sidelines.
Her brilliance in Ballarat began in 2018 when she completed a clean sweep of the under-19 women's criterium, time trial and road race crowns.
Gigante returned a year later and again claimed three gold medals - this time in the under-23 time trial and road race, and elite road race which made the cycling world sit and take notice.
In 2020 Gigante completed the under-23 and elite time trial double.
Ballarat also has Pat Shaw's influence as manager and founder for Team BridgeLane's women's program. Now in its second RoadNats, the experienced Shaw offers his knowledge and hometown support for these riders - seven of which are on the startlist for the elite and under-23 women's road race.\
In the men's program, Tour de France stage winners Caleb Ewan and Simon Clarke have put their names down for RoadNats. Ewan has conquered Buninyong once, as an under-23 rider, but his most notable RoadNats claim was a criterium hattrick in Sturt Street from 2016-18.
Clarke is yet to win a green and gold jersey.
Luke Plapp is the defending men's road race champion and, should he prevail on Super Sunday, Plapp will become the fourth Australian rider to win three consecutive marquee titles.
This was last achieved more than four decades ago by John Trevorrow (1978-80) with decorated names in Russell Mockridge (1956-58) and Hubert Opperman (1926-29 - note no race in 1928) before him.
Plapp said it was "super special" to race in Ballarat on a course that offers a different race for everyone.
"And it all comes down to that final showdown lap," Plapp said. "I love that race, it's got a special place in my heart, and hopefully we can make this last year the best."
MEN:
Luke Plapp (road race 2022, '23, time trial '21)
Kelland O'Brien (criterium '23)
Sam Welsford (criterium '20)
Caleb Ewan (criterium '16, '17, '18)
Miles Scotson (road race '17)
Steele von Hoff (criterium '14, '15)
Michael Hepburn (time trial '14)
WOMEN:
Grace Brown (time trial '19, '22, '23)
Brodie Chapman (road race '23)
Amber Pate (criterium '23)
Nicole Frain (road race '22)
Ruby Roseman-Gannon (criterium '22)
Sarah Roy (road race '21, criterium '14)
Sarah Gigante (road race '19, time trial '20, '21)
Amanda Spratt (road race '12, '16, '20)
Peta Mullens (road race '15)
TIME TRIALS
Wednesday, January 3 at Federation University, from noon: paracycling, under-19 men and under-19 women.
Thursday, January 4 at Federation University, from 8am: paracycling, club championships, under-23 men, under-23 and elite women, elite men.
CRITERIUMS
Friday, January 6 in Sturt Street, from 2.45pm: club, under-19 women, under-19 men. under-23 men, under-23 and elite women, elite men.
ROAD RACE
Saturday, January 6, from 7.15am: under-19 women, under-19 men, under-23 men, AusCycling Gran Fondo National Championships.
Sunday, January 7, from 7am: paracycling, under-23 and elite women, elite men.
