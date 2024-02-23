The Courier
The Courier's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

In full voice, ready to roar: spit crews set for Boat Race school spirit

Melanie Whelan
By Melanie Whelan
Updated February 23 2024 - 5:54pm, first published 5:44pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ballarat Grammar spit crew captains Penny Lightfoot, Glen Gillbee, Daisy Blake and Shay Ryan are ready to lead their Lions in full voice for Ballarat Associated Schools' Head of the Lake regatta. Picture by Melanie Whelan
Ballarat Grammar spit crew captains Penny Lightfoot, Glen Gillbee, Daisy Blake and Shay Ryan are ready to lead their Lions in full voice for Ballarat Associated Schools' Head of the Lake regatta. Picture by Melanie Whelan

ENERGY was high on the Ballarat Grammar front for the traditional Wickety Wack pre-Boat Race lap of the school on Friday.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Melanie Whelan

Melanie Whelan

Journalist

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.