In full voice, ready to roar: spit crews set for Boat Race school spirit

ENERGY was high on the Ballarat Grammar front for the traditional Wickety Wack pre-Boat Race lap of the school on Friday.
There were a mix of traditional rallies handed down through generations, like the Boomalacka, some tweaked from house chants and some new additions.
Grammar vice-captains Robert Johnson and Winnie Tayler said they could hardly wait to finally take their turn, as year 12s, in their school's spit crew tradition.
In what has been as much a feature as the rowing in Ballarat Associated Schools' Head of the Lake regatta, spit crews lead the war cries along the course finish at Lake Wendouree. Their jobs are to keep energy high among rowers, from junior racing right through to the title boys and girls events.
This all starts in the school yard.
"I think it's good [at school] that even if students aren't part of the rowing culture, just being able to see where they will eventually end up in year 12 is important," Johnson said.
Tayler said the experience was all being part of the long-standing school tradition.
"We're super keen and pumped for Sunday. I think the energy out there will be high," Tayler said.
"...Mostly [chants] are passed down and there is still a lot of meaning in them, like the Boomalacka."
Johnson was also lead designer for Grammar's spit crew shirts this year, taking on calls to featured crossed rowing oars and the school's Viking [fundraiser] heritage.
Almost 170 t-shirts were hand-printed by a team in three sessions after school.
GIRLS
BOYS
GIRLS
LANE 2: BALLARAT GRAMMAR SCHOOL
LANE 3: LORETO COLLEGE
LANE 4: DAMASCUS COLLEGE
LANE 5: BALLARAT HIGH SCHOOL
LANE 6: BALLARAT CLARENDON COLLEGE
BOYS
LANE 2: BALLARAT GRAMMAR SCHOOL
LANE 3: BALLARAT HIGH SCHOOL
LANE 4: BALLARAT CLARENDON COLLEGE
LANE 5: ST PATRICK'S COLLEGE
