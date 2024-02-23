The hunted and the hunters: who is going to win Head of the Lake?

THEY are the hunted when it comes to the latest showdown for Ballarat's premier rowing school - only, Teja Kirsanovs is the sole Ballarat Clarendon College firsts rower to have tasted Head of the Lake action.
College is defending champion for Ballarat Associated Schools' girls and boys' marquee races on Lake Wendouree - in the girls, College is vying for a fourth consecutive win.
Rowers and coaches who have spoken to The Courier say Boat Race is going to be a tough call on Sunday, February 25.
Contenders have seen each other a little under regatta pressure, but nothing like this.
From what they do know, St Patrick's College boys and Damascus College girls crews have made clear they have been studying their data closely to tweak and fine-tune their race for whatever slight edge they can eke out.
St Pats firsts coach David O'Doherty said College had a 3.5 second gap on his crew in the Wendouree-Ballarat regatta a fortnight ago. For the Paddys' boys, Nedd Bennett (bow) and captain of boats Paddy O'Brien have been here before and will be leading the charge in a bid to better their school's three-year runner-up streak.
College has five new rowers to defend their title, including the newly recruit Stuart Hall in the bow seat, who made the swap from Ballarat Grammar.
With high expectations on their shoulders, defending College's Head of the Lake reign, Charlie McClure said he was "a little bit nervous" - he has experience how well his rivals, including Ballarat High can row - but he has been enjoying the building excitement.
Grammar rowing director Luke Pougnault said Grammar's boys and girls' firsts crews were shaping up well.
The boys' crew features Grammar Girls' Captain of Boats Maddie Barclay-Smith as cox.
Damascus has elected to only field a girls' team in the regatta's open division racing. Its top boys crew will contest the seconds.
The Damascus girls have a mix of experience, including year 10 Meg Mason in stroke seat, and coach Paul Blanchfield said they had been focusing on their own race, regardless of what rivals might be serving up.
Loreto, runner-up in 2023 and the last girls to top the podium before this College streak, has rebuilt on a surge in strong year 11 rowers. Loreto's firsts coach Craig Smith said this girls' contest was wide open and that had been "really driving" his crew's efforts.
Grammar girls have also been reported to have an added disciplined edge to bring the trophy home.
In the College girls ranks, there has been a lot of junior strength pushing through. Training has been going well, the girls are getting faster and the crew has been winning most regattas it has raced.
While Teja Kirsanovs is the sole returning member of College's 2023 winning crew, she returns to Boat Race as a national schoolgirls' champion.
