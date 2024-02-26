'Leave early': Call from CFA ahead of Wednesday's extreme fire risk day

Fire authorities have warned residents to have their fire plans ready and leave early as areas around Ballarat and western Victoria face an extreme fire risk day on Wednesday.
The warning comes as a large-scale fire base camp is established in Victoria Park which will become home to more than 300 firefighters.
The City of Ballarat, Forest Fire Management Victoria and the Country Fire Authority are working to set up the base camp before weather conditions worsen on Wednesday.
Several large marquees to accommodate the CFA and other agencies are being set up on ovals along Military Drive to operate as command stations, with the camp providing showers, toilets, laundry, kitchen and accommodation for firefighters working to contain the fires west of Ballarat.
While there are no fires in Ballarat, the base camp will act as a hub for movements to fire grounds and could be in use for up to a month.
Ballarat Incident Control Centre deputy incident controller Paul Bates said the Bayindeen-Rocky Road fire that began last Thursday was still not under control and Wednesday would be a "significant risk day with pretty severe fire behaviour" expected.
On Monday there were 900 firefighters and 20 aircraft working the fire, which has grown to more than 20,000 hectares with a fire edge of 164km.
"In advance of Wednesday we are constructing as much control line along the fire edge as we can. We are building control lines with bulldozers and graders, burning unburned fuel between the control line and fire edge ... and using all our resources including about 20 aircraft to directly attack any spots," Mr Bates said.
Mr Bates said the main areas of concern for Wednesday were around Raglan and Beaufort, toward Lexton and Amphitheatre and back toward Elmhurst, with the weather bureau forecasting strong north to northwest winds during the day before a strong south-westerly change late afternoon or early evening.
"Really south and east to the northeast of the current fire ... based on the potential for fire to get out and travel in a south east direction then move toward the north east," he said.
"Similar to last Thursday there's a potential run of fire spotting ahead of the fire front then with that south west wind change there's the potential for a long flanking fire to become a head fire," he said.
With the extreme fire risk on Wednesday there is also the potential for new blazes to break out separate from the large bushfire burning for almost a week.
"We encourage people to keep up to date with the VicEmergency app, to listen and heed those warnings and be really conscious of what is going on," Mr Bates said.
"If you've got a fire plan, enact it. If you're going to leave early, I strongly suggest leaving Tuesday evening or night.
"Leaving at the last minute is not a wise decision."
Ballarat Pony Club will open their grounds at Victoria Park from Tuesday to allow for horse owners to evacuate their equines before and during Wednesday's extreme fire weather.
CFA chief officer Jason Heffernan urged property and home owners to prepare ahead of Wednesday's extreme fire conditions - including mowing lawns, moving wood piles, clearing branches, cleaning gutters and simple precautions such as moving combustible front and back doormats.
"Many, many homes were saved from the Bayindeen fire because the community took the time to prepare their homes before leaving, and that really assisted firefighters in doing house to house to save those properties," Mr Heffernan said.
The Victoria Park base camp began to take shape on Monday, with road closures to occur in and around the park.
Council is working with users including the Ballarat Cricket Association, dog obedience club, school sports, soccer club and the Ballarat Football and Netball Club to minimise the impact on them and find alternative venues.
Events planned in Victoria Park including the Red Hot Summer Tour on March 16 and Summer Salt on March 17 will not be impacted.
"The City of Ballarat is pleased to offer our support to the CFA who are doing an outstanding job battling the blazes that are yet to be brought under control," said Ballarat mayor Des Hudson.
"We ask people who live and travel in the Victoria Park precinct to be mindful of the camp that's quickly being established. We are trying to minimise the impacts on regular park users but roads into the park will need to be closed. Please be patient and understanding of the important work that's being done to assist our emergency support agencies.
"And with extreme weather conditions predicted for Wednesday, it's also a timely reminder for us all to ensure our properties are fire ready - ensure your grass has been slashed and your gutters cleared. We all need to play our part."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.