Need all the footy news ahead of round two? Watch our Friday Football Frenzy

On the eve of a big round two in the Ballarat Football Netball League and the Central Highlands Football League, catch our second edition of 'Friday Footy Frenzy', our new football weekend preview show with David Brehaut and Greg Gliddon
Don't forget you can livestream our feature CHFL match, Rokewood-Corindhap versus Carngham-Linton, from 2.30pm Saturday, with exclusive commentary from David Brehaut.
Need more footy and netball coverage? Check out everything you need below.
