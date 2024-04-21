How a chance find made things not so black-and-white for economist Amanda

ARTIST Amanda Western tends to spend most of her time in monochrome.
A glimmer of an autumnal hue caught her eye in Ross Creek Gallery caught her eye a week or so ago in a slightly surreal moment. There was a deep orange she had used as a highlight in a piece of her work that was complementing a similar tone in ceramist Ruby Pilven's work.
Pilven has opened her studio to share with Western who, an economist by trade, considers herself still very new in the art world as a predominantly self-taught linocut printmaker.
Western had so intensely picked up the artform that tools took an immense toll on her hands and effectively send her work on a new trajectory.
Western had built confidence that she could make a career out of her art in an exhibition at Julie Bennett's Old Butcher Shop gallery in Soldier's Hill. Only, Western had underestimated the intensity the tools for intricate carving could take on her hands.
One night in rehearsals for Ballarat Lyric Theatre's 2023 production The Sound of Music, Western's hands were throbbing and it was suggested she see a hand therapist.
Western began seeing Restore Hand Therapy's Jen Kaess for treatment, then prevention, and from March 2024 the clinic has become a permanent gallery for Western's work.
Ross Creek Gallery offers a different perspective for her latest collection Fragile Fight, inspired by her work in emergency recovery.
Western saw first-hand the devastating impact the June 2021 storm had on the Central Highlands region, particularly in the Wombat State Forest - an event that put the greater glider on the endangered list.
"When you're an artist, you want to focus on a subject area that's important to you. I look at the environment and see how vulnerable it is," Western said.
An economist by education, Western had been working in economic development and local government until about 2 1/2 years ago when a series of personal events left her facing burn-out.
Having worked in emergency recovery, Western knew one key method to help healing was to bring in an artist to work with communities after a traumatic event. So, Western sought art to help herself process.
Western took some time off work for a three-hour a week art class to help shift more from her pragmatic, mathematical mindset into exploring more creativity. She loved working in charcoal and graphite but said she was not particularly good at it.
A class on linocut had sounded strange to Western who surprised herself in how much she enjoyed the technique and the history of this form of printmaking in social commentary.
Two years later and Western said it was definitely more than a passing interest.
"I've found something I am passionate about and interested in that matches my work ethic and is something I'm doing that is unique," Western said.
"Everyone loves culture and art and music - I just didn't think I would have the ability....I discovered [linocut] by chance."
Western said most people tend to walk past linocut prints until they understood the craftsmanship and depth the technique could offer.
Fragile Fight has been part of the Golden Plains Art Trail and is showing at Ross Creek Gallery, in Post Office Road, until Sunday, April 28.
In a special weekend to finish up, Western will be giving artist talks on Friday, Saturday and Sunday in the Gallery at 2pm.
