The Courier
The Courier's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

How a chance find made things not so black-and-white for economist Amanda

Melanie Whelan
By Melanie Whelan
Updated April 21 2024 - 5:55pm, first published 5:39pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Printmaker Amanda Western's Fragile Flight is inspired by her work in emergency recovery through the Central Highlands region.
Printmaker Amanda Western's Fragile Flight is inspired by her work in emergency recovery through the Central Highlands region.

ARTIST Amanda Western tends to spend most of her time in monochrome.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Melanie Whelan

Melanie Whelan

Journalist

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.