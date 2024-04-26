Why LJ wants to support women by taking on Ballarat's dancing challenge

Lara Jean 'LJ' Marshall is continuing her work supporting women in Ballarat by taking on an important challenge.
She said the Ballarat Foundation's work and their Women's Fund is what inspired her to take up the dance and fundraising challenge for Dancing with our Stars 2024.
The Courier sits down with the Power FM breakfast show host to chat about her radio and dancing journey so far.
Just clubbing ... and that's really it.
I did some music theatre training back in the day in 2007 when I did a music theatre course.
I had to do tap classes and it was awful; I would just always be sick when the tap classes were on ...I was just terrible.
I cannot dance for the life of me; it's been an interesting experience but I've been loving every moment.
It's a chance to give back to the Ballarat Foundation and I'm very much about supporting the community.
Particularly the Women's Fund and supporting women any chance that we can.
[The foundation] does a lot for women and support for domestic violence ... that's something that I'm very much behind.
It is also a chance to get dressed up, I come in every morning for work at 4am and I am always in sweats or exercise gear.
It's a chance for me to dress up and try something new.
I've been loving it. I don't have my dancer's body yet; hopefully it gets there soon.
It's been difficult because I'm very independent and I'm a bit bossy. To be partnered up with someone who is so patient and kind is a good thing. I've been trying to lead the dance and stepping on his foot and falling all over the place.
Shelley Ross from The Dance Studio has to go, 'hey LJ no, take it slowly, let him lead'.
I'm having trouble with letting go, trusting someone and being soft and romantic, because that's what the waltz is all about.
I have a background in acting and I've been acting since I was a child.
When I came back from being in LA, it was just when COVID hit, I went 'you know what, acting isn't making me feel good anymore'.
It can be a hard industry to be in and so I tried all these different jobs from casting to recruitment to music manager and nothing fit.
Then I said to myself, 'I like talking, I like people so I might just go back to uni'.
I did a course in entertainment journalism and the thing that I connected most with was radio.
My first radio gig was as a news reporter in Hamilton, then this opportunity [at Power FM] came up through my sister-in-law.
She was at a party with Jack, who was looking for a co-host.
We did a chemistry test and we met each other and he's like my yin to my yang.
I love Ballarat restaurants and the cuisine here. I'm obsessed with Pancho and Mr. Jones dining.
The fact that we have a gluten free store here on Main Road; I'm a celiac and I go there.
The Ballarat community is just a lovely community, they're always getting behind things.
That's the best part of my job is actually interacting with our community.
To help reach her $10,000 goal for The Ballarat Foundation, LJ is hosting a trivia night at the Sporting Globe.
The event is on May 3 at 6.30pm, featuring prizes and an auction.
