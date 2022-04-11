news, federal-election,

The ALP will upgrade the Western Freeway between Melton and Caroline Springs if successful in the federal election, as the campaign officially kicks off. According to a media release, $10 million would be committed for a "detailed" business plan, ahead of an expected doubling of Melton's population by 2051. Ballarat incumbent Catherine King, also shadow infrastructure minister, said in a statement "(l)ike everyone in the west of the state, I know this stretch of the road and its traffic problems very well". READ MORE: "Upgrading this road won't only get locals home more quickly and safely, but it will allow businesses to move goods from the regions to the city without having to factor in daily road congestion." It follows earlier promises for community facility upgrades in Creswick, Glenlyon, and Sebastopol. Liberal Senator Sarah Henderson made a pitch to the electorate's voters, noting the government's commitment on cost-of-living and major infrastructure commitments like the upcoming Pykes Creek freeway improvements. READ MORE: Federal budget 2022-23: Sarah Henderson, Catherine King comment ahead of election campaign "In Ballarat, I am confident that Liberal candidate Ben Green will give it his all," she said in a statement. "For too long, the people of Ballarat have been let down by an extreme left federal Labor MP who has taken her seat for granted and has failed to stop destructive state Labor policies like the Western Victoria Transmission Network Project plan." It's noted Ms King has stated her opposition to the WVTNP in its current form and called for the assessment process to be overhauled. IN THE NEWS Meanwhile, more candidates have launched their campaign for Ballarat, with the Liberal Democrats nominating Julia McGrath as their candidate. The field, as of Monday afternoon, includes Ms King, Mr Green, Ms McGrath, the United Australia Party's Terri Pryse-Smith, the Green's John Barnes, and the Great Australian Party's Chris Kelly. Both the City of Ballarat and Golden Plains Shire Council welcomed the weekend's election announcement, reiterating their list of infrastructure priorities to remind candidates on the campaign trail - in Ballarat, that includes funding for duplicating Dyson Drive and money for a "major events precinct" ahead of the Commonwealth Games, and in Golden Plains, a 24-hour ambulance service. The federal election will be held on May 21. Have you signed up to The Courier's variety of news emails? You can register below and make sure you are up to date with everything that's happening in Ballarat.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/alexander.ford/da850443-e84d-4bdd-8a4e-b7944871b389.jpg/r4_32_1597_932_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg