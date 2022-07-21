THERE is a lot of emotion in Macaylah Johnson's new Commonwealth Games role but this is an opportunity she feels for First Nations peoples to be heard, globally and from British soil.
Ms Johnson is deep in preparations to become an Australian dignitary in a small contingent travelling to Birmingham to bring the Commonwealth flag to regional Victoria, including Ballarat on Wadawurrung Country, for the 2026 Games.
The Wadawurrung woman, representing Games' host cities Ballarat and Geelong, will also continue to assist in planning for the regional Games.
Ms Johnson will also be one of four Indigenous peoples from Victoria to perform in the Birmingham Games' closing ceremony.
She will be joined by representatives from fellow Games host regions Bendigo, Melbourne and Bairnsdale.
Ms Johnson said the opportunity was both a huge honour and evoked mixed emotions, as a First Nations person, given the Commonwealth was built on colonisation and oppression.
But this was also a chance to move forward in a meaningful way.
"A lot of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Island people have questioned why go over and welcome the Commonwealth on to our land. But, we are hosting the Games on Wadawurring Country and I see it as our sovereignity has never been ceded," Ms Johnson said.
"There are so many opportunities that can come from these Games being hosted on our land. There are also a lot of opportunities presented on a global platform for Indigenous recognition and exposure - and now we're getting it.
"The Commonwealth Games Federation has included us from the beginning, right when there were just whispers regional Victoria might host the Games. Including traditional owner groups gives us a seat and a voice at the table from the start."
Ms Johnson has become a champion for sharing and helping people to learn about Indigenous culture.
She became Loreto College's first Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander liaison officer about two years ago, helping to lead Reconciliation awareness.
Ms Johnson finished this role earlier this week to delve into her ambassadorial duties, ending more than eight years with Loreto having started as a year seven in 2014.
"Honestly, I still am terrified but super, super excited for what's next," Ms Johnson said.
"...It feels like I am moving out of home again."
Commonwealth Games duties will keep Ms Johnson on a tight schedule for at least the next month.
Ms Johnson has rehearsals in Melbourne until Sunday with a short reprieve before flying to England on Tuesday. The 2022 Birmingham Games open next Thursday and Ms Johnson has a busy schedule of meetings and events for the 12-day carnival.
She hoped to try and watch a bit of sport for fun, time permitting.
Regional Victoria's 2026 Commonwealth Games start on March 17 with an opening ceremony at the MCG.
Ballarat will host the athletics track and field program at Mars Stadium, boxing at the nearby Selkirk Stadium and Twenty20 cricket likely to be at Eastern Oval. The city will also house an athletes' hub village.
Further events locations, including for the marathon and mountain biking, are yet to be confirmed.
