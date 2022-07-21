The Courier
Home/Sport/Commonwealth Games

Loreto's Macaylah Johnson' role in 2022 Birmingham Commonwealth Games

Melanie Whelan
By Melanie Whelan
July 21 2022 - 1:30am
STEPPING UP: Loreto's Macaylah Johnson will be among a contingent of Australian dignitaries at this month's Commonwealth Games in Birmingham. She will help deliver the Games to Ballarat on Wadawurrung Country. Picture: Adam Trafford

THERE is a lot of emotion in Macaylah Johnson's new Commonwealth Games role but this is an opportunity she feels for First Nations peoples to be heard, globally and from British soil.

