THIS was the comeback Ballarat universities had been hoping to experience - keen and curious prospective students and parents exploring campuses once more.
Australian Catholic University Ballarat welcomed at least 1500 visitors, while Federation University Australia hosted about 2000 people across three Ballarat campuses on Sunday.
What pleased ACU Ballarat campus dean Bridget Aitchison was strong interest in teaching, nursing and paramedicine - all industries that had experienced significant strain on the frontlines during the COVID-19 pandemic.
This was also a chance for ACU to gauge face-to-face interest in Ballarat's new bespoke Bachelor of Arts degree, which will launch next year. During The Courier's visit, there was particularly strong interest in history studies.
"Nursing, paramedics, physiotherapy and teaching are all experiencing shortages and what we do with students is prepare them for the real world with phenomenal, quality teachers and add to that the care factor of a small campus," Professor Aitchison said.
"Interest in the arts is amazing. Our schools have been asking us for this a long time. We're genuinely excited, we've got two world-class historians and we felt this was an opportunity to create something unique."
Professor Aitchison said introducing an arts degree offered incredible flexibility in its design and, if built broadly, could help to underpin other studies, such as teaching. She said arts studies offered strong foundations in critical thinking.
Etham-based year 12s Jennifer Bersey, who is interested in teaching, and Jac Black, who is a keen nursing-paramedicine prospect loved exploring ACU Ballarat's teaching simulation centres, especially after two years in remote learning.
"This is it for me," Ms Black said. "It's great to see stuff in the flesh. We did a few online open days but this is more than I expected, really."
Meanwhile, Federation University vice-chancellor Duncan Bentley said the in-person open day was a great chance to showcase his university's new co-op education model, featuring extended periods of work experience embedded into all programs.
"It's been exciting to see so many future students and their families visiting our campuses and experiencing everything we have to offer," Professor Bentley said.
"Visitors heard about our Australian first co-op education model...To gain the practical skills employers are looking for, every student will complete accredited learning in a workplace, start up or consultancy, with possible options for paid cadetships, internships, or working on real projects on campus to deliver practical outcomes for industry.
"We received excellent positive feedback from future students and we're now looking forward to rolling out our new co-op education model, with a number of pilot programs beginning in 2023."
