The Courier

ACU Ballarat, Federation University have strong open days

Melanie Whelan
By Melanie Whelan
August 14 2022 - 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
CRITICAL: Prospective student Emil Sprajc gets some hands on help from student Taylah Denouden at ACU Ballarat Open Day on Sunday. Picture: Luke Hemer

THIS was the comeback Ballarat universities had been hoping to experience - keen and curious prospective students and parents exploring campuses once more.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Melanie Whelan

Melanie Whelan

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.