Catherine King Ballarat Federal MP works to rebuild transparent grant processes

By Nieve Walton
August 24 2022 - 12:00am
Federal MP for Ballarat Catherine King.

Federal minister Catherine King is hoping rigorous work and scrutiny will start to restore Ballarat residents' trust in the federal government, particularly in the wake of pork-barrelling scandals.

