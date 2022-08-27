The Courier
2026 Commonwealth Games: Ballarat's Aunty Joy Oldaker reflects on Birmingham's closing ceremony

AF
By Alex Ford
August 27 2022
Aunty Joy Oldaker presents a gift to Dame Louise Martin at the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games closing ceremony. Picture supplied

The rewards for enthusiastically embracing the 2026 Commonwealth Games will propel Ballarat for generations to come, a Wadawurrung elder has said, after experiencing the Birmingham Games first-hand.

