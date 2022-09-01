The Courier

Ballarat pokies: Almost $6 million lost in July

AF
By Alex Ford
September 1 2022 - 8:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
$200,000 a day: Ballarat loses nearly $6 million through pokies in July

Gambling losses in Ballarat hit a concerning high of almost $6 million in July, with numbers steadily rising post-lockdown.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AF

Alex Ford

Reporter

Reporter at the Ballarat Courier

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.