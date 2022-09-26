International guests have descended to tulips and cherry blossoms north of Ballarat.
Lambley Gardens & Nursery owner David Glenn said the gardens are well known internationally for the plants that do well in dry climates like cold winters and dry summers.
This week there is a conference in Melbourne and 24 international visitors from the likes of Canada, Germany and the Netherlands came to have a look at the gardens.
"Including the head of The Huntington Gardens in California, one of the most significant gardens in the world," Mr Glenn said.
The tulips are in full force as well as their cherry blossoms and it is free to visit.
"The weather was so kind to us [over the weekend] and the car park was full all day," Mr Glenn said.
Lambley Gardens & Nursery media manager Patrick Hockey said they had planted thousands of tulip bulbs.
Mr Hockey said the cold winter was a blessing in disguise because "most of the bulbs do need a really good cold winter to flower".
"The tulips are our wonderful big indulgence."
They used to sell them, but Mr Hockey said they now planted them for the sake of visitors.
Many people have ventured out to come and visit the tulips and the cherry blossoms in the area.
Mr Hockey said people had been coming "from all over the place".
Many people travel from across the state and last year a surprise wedding party came and took photos with the flowers.
Children have been visiting over the past few days as the flowers bloomed in time for the holidays.
Mr Hockey said there had been a huge boom in customers during the COVID-19 pandemic.
