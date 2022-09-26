The Courier

Lambley Gardens & Nursery owner David Glenn said the tulips and cherry blossom are in full bloom

NW
By Nieve Walton
Updated September 26 2022 - 1:34am, first published 1:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Patrick Hockey at Lambley Nursery's Tulips. Picture by Kate Healy.

International guests have descended to tulips and cherry blossoms north of Ballarat.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
NW

Nieve Walton

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.