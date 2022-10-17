FLOODING and heavy rain about the region has amplified a spring warning to beat the bite and the damage a boom in mosquito numbers might cause.
Victoria's Health Department has urged everyone to manage stagnant water about their properties in a bid to help curb likely mosquito breeding grounds.
The department confirmed to The Courier earlier this month the state's mosquito surveillance activity had stepped up early to detect viruses such as Ross River fever and Japanese encephalitis in the stinging pests before they infect humans.
This was primarily due to a wet spring and the state's third consecutive La Nina weather event. Heavy rainfall last week, along with flooding in areas such as Creswick and in northern Victoria, are tipped to spur mosquito numbers on sooner.
Mosquito larvae develop in standing/stagnant water that has been standing for at least 7-10 days, according to the CSIRO.
In a bid to help beat the bite, Victorians are urged to:
Ross River Virus cases were seven times high than usual on the Surf Coast, where Ballarat people typically holiday, heading into Christmas last year.
The mosquito-borne disease can inflict ongoing joint pain and stiffness, headache, fever, rash flu-like symptoms and fatigue. Most people recover within three to six months but some symptoms can linger for more than a year, according to Victoria's health department.
READ MORE
Victoria has also expanded eligibility for the Japanese encephalitis vaccine, the health department confirmed this month, so more people in high-risk areas could get protected before warmer months. This does not include Ballarat but is worth being aware about for those who might travel.
Most people infected with Japanese encephalitis will not know they have been infected but might experience mild flu-like illness. In rare cases, severe brain inflammation can occur.
Meanwhile, Victoria's health department is also warning people to be cautious of bacterial outbreaks such as like Leptospirosis in the wake of flooding. Symptoms include vomiting, diarrhoea, abdominal pain, cough and sore throat.
To best protect against Leprospirosis, the health department encourages people to:
Have you tried The Courier's app? It can be downloaded here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.