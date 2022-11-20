The Courier

Check out what's coming to Lucas' new playground

MS
By Michelle Smith
November 20 2022 - 4:00pm
A massive 7m Olive Tree climbing structure will be the centrepiece of a new park in Lucas.

A 7m tall Olive Tree birds nest tower, which will be the first of its kind in the world, will be the centrepiece of a new $1.4 million playground at Lucas.

MS

Michelle Smith

journalist

Local News

