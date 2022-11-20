Check out what's coming to Lucas' new playground

A 7m tall Olive Tree birds nest tower, which will be the first of its kind in the world, will be the centrepiece of a new $1.4 million playground at Lucas.
The giant structure will have four large olives that children can climb to via ropes, ladders and net crossings in a new adventure playground at the western end of Lucas adjacent to the future Loreto Campus on Cuthberts Road.
Developers Integra said construction will begin on the playground, set in a new 2.5 acre park overlooking the sanctuary wetlands, this month and should be completed in April or May next year.
The nature-based playground will also feature a play tower with two main rooms joined with a rope bridge with slides and staircases, several different swings including a suspended nest swing, and large sandpit complete with a sand digger.
For babies and toddlers, a Wobbly Wood Bamboo Hut will encourage them to crawl, walk, explore and enjoy.
An additional 261 trees including oaks, elms, gums, maples and a special Monkey Puzzle tree will be planted, along with 2675 lower growing plants including flax, callistemon, correas, grasses, coastal rosemary and woolly tea-tree to create an inviting and shady space for families to enjoy with park furniture including picnic tables and seats scattered throughout the park.
It will connect to Lucas' popular Central Park Playground, wetlands and shopping area via walking and riding trails.
"We set a benchmark with Central Park already and from Integra's perspective this is about continuing to bring to Lucas the latest and greatest," said Integra project development manager Darren Trigg.
"It's a real point of destination linking up with all the parks and pathways and cycle areas to give a real destination for Lucas as a whole ... which is something we see as important that people can get out and about and connect through all the parks and wetlands."
Mr Trigg said the playground and surrounding parkland had something for all ages.
"Historically playgrounds have been a bit of equipment, some swings and a slide, but we see it as more than that, as a gathering space that people can come to and relax as much as getting out on the playground equipment. It's about an experience for the whole family."
