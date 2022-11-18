A SPORT re-shuffle has left a gap for Ballarat to potentially become part of a cycling world championship first.
Victoria's Commonwealth Games Minister Jacinta Allan has confirmed the road race was yet to be locked in for the 2026 Games, creating the potential for a staged event to better showcase the state's tourism potential.
A staged road race for the Games would be a new move for championship racing, opening up a cycling lead for other major events such as the Olympics, the Pan Pacs and the UCI Road World Championships.
Prominent world cycling commentator Matt Keenan and Ballarat's former professional cyclist-turned-coach and commentator Pat Shaw agree such a pioneering plan had merit. And if so, Ballarat had more than proven itself as the home of Australian road cycling.
"I love the concept of it. I love the idea of a stage race," Mr Keenan said. "You could show off different areas of Victoria, like Ballarat and Bendigo and that's the beauty of a stage race.
"One-day races can be a bit restricted. The 2010 world championships started in Melbourne and went to Geelong where riders finished with laps and that was a first, going between two cities, but you see it all the time now.
"...From a cycling perspective, a stage race delivers a more well-rounded rider. One-day championships races absolutely deliver a champion but there can be more luck and uncertainty involved. A stage race delivers a more complete athlete and is a good way to attract attention in the Games."
Mr Shaw said the concept would be pioneering in a sense and, while great from a tourism perspective to showcase what Victorian landscapes could offer, a lot of technical logistics would need to be determined. For example, whether there would be stage winners or only and overall winner.
"As a championships event it would be a bit of a game-changer to do a stage race," Mr Shaw said. "There is always an element of risk involved - it could be a big hit or a bit of a flop - but I like the innovative thinking.
"The main idea would be from a tourism perspective, to maximise potential."
Ballarat has hosted 19 of the past 21 Australian Road Cycling Championships for men and women predominantly in Buninyong. The city is no stranger to international cycling.
A strong contingent of the world's best riders, including a full Italian team captained by Filippo Pozzato, took on the Buninyong climb for the World Cycling Classic Ballarat, a prelude to the 2010 UCI Road World Championships in Geelong.
Mr Keenan, who rides the Buninyong course for fun each year, said it was a hard course and never produced a "dud" champion - he pointed to world-class sprinter Robbie McEwan as a worthy conqueror.
To host a stage would also be great for promoting the sport in the region, Mr Shaw said.
"What it does is open opportunity for grassroots, young riders to experience a great event because there will be test events to explore difficulties on courses before the Games, as for all events," Mr Shaw said. "There are lots of benefits."
The 2026 Commonwealth Games cycling road race was initially pencilled in for eastern Victoria with a Bendigo finish. Bendigo has since lost time trials to Shepparton but has retained track cycling.
