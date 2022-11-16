UPDATE, November 17:
Regional Roads Victoria has confirmed the eastbound lanes of the Glenelg Highway near DTC will be closed for five weeks as part of the next phase of construction.
The closure will extend from Wiltshire Lane to The Avenue, though the westbound lane will remain open.
Detours will be in place along Wiltshire Lane, Whitelaw Avenue, Sutton Street, and Smythes Road, and buses will also use alternative routes.
In good news, Wiltshire Lane will reopen on Friday night.
PREVIOUSLY:
Depending on the weather, Regional Roads Victoria will reopen Wiltshire Lane in Delacombe to traffic by the end of this week, ending months of traffic woes.
The road was closed between Greenhalghs Road and Smythes Road in September, with the initial plan to reopen after 10 weeks.
Construction to replace a roundabout on the Glenelg Highway with traffic lights will then move to the eastbound lane of the highway, with asphalting works to begin - drivers will have noticed the traffic light poles have already been installed, with plans to switch them on "as soon as possible".
SEE ALL THE KEEPING BALLARAT MOVING INTERSECTIONS BELOW:
Traffic lights are being installed at five locations across Wendouree, Delacombe, and Sebastopol, and a roundabout on Dyson Drive at Ballarat-Carngham Road.
According to the Department of Transport's acting regional director, Sarah Henderson, the $60 million Keeping Ballarat Moving project is in its "final stretch".
READ MORE: Big summer of roadworks planned
So far, lights have been switched on at two locations, on Gillies Street in Wendouree and at Hertford Street in Sebastopol, with Sayle Street now reopened to traffic and final lighting and landscaping to be completed.
The southbound lane of Heinz Road in Delacombe is temporarily closed to allow for underground stormwater drainage works, while the works on Docwra Street and Albert Street will continue in the current configuration.
Major construction is expected to begin at Dyson Drive early next year.
IN THE NEWS
"Despite the heavy rain we're pleased that the works on Wiltshire Lane will be finished later this week," Ms Henderson said in a statement.
"We know there has been a lot of work happening around Ballarat and it has been inconvenient - thanks to everyone for their patience."
Have you tried The Courier's app? It can be downloaded here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.