Preparatory works for creating the highly anticipated 2026 Commonwealth Games athletes' village is finally set to be underway.
This month, Development Victoria, made an advance tender notice seeking a suitable client to undertake soil remediation works at what was the former Ballarat saleyards. The site, which opened in 1864 operated for more than 150 years after being closed in October 2018. During that time millions of livestock passed through the gates of what became one of the most important livestock auction sites in regional Victoria.
The official job criteria from Development Victoria says respondents must "be able to demonstrate within the last 5 years experience in the successful completion of soil remediation projects in Victoria".
Other skills sets required include "asbestos management", "treatment/disposal of contamination" along with the ability to facilitate "moderate to large-scale, materials tracking systems".
Development Victoria said they anticipated to award an appropriate tender for the project in the first half of 2023.
"We will be working closely with the Ballarat community and the construction sector over the next three years to build the games village for the Victoria 2026 Commonwealth Games," a spokesperson said.
It is estimated the event will contribute more than $3 billion to Victoria's economy while also creating more than 600 full-time equivalent jobs before the competition commences.
Specifically, 3900 jobs will be made during the global tournament and a further 3000 after the closing ceremony.
The former Ballarat saleyards in Latrobe Street was announced as the destination for the athletes village in October.
It is set to house 1800 athletes and officials over the period of the games.
The state government previously vowed the village would be transformed into social and affordable housing once the event concludes, however this has yet to be finalised.
IN THE NEWS:
Have you tried The Courier's app? It can be downloaded here.
Malvika has a strong interest in covering stories on welfare, cost of living pressures and the arts. She works on the unceded lands of the Wadawurrung people and pays her respect to elders past, present and emerging.
Malvika has a strong interest in covering stories on welfare, cost of living pressures and the arts. She works on the unceded lands of the Wadawurrung people and pays her respect to elders past, present and emerging.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.