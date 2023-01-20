The Courier
Commonwealth Games

Tenders set to open for 2026 Commonwealth Games athletes' village

Malvika Hemanth
By Malvika Hemanth
January 21 2023 - 5:00am
Development Victoria will advertise for a tender on Monday to create four athletes' villages across Ballarat, Geelong, Bendigo and Gippsland in preparation for the 2026 Commonwealth Games.

The 2026 Commonwealth Games athletes' village in Ballarat is one step closer to becoming a reality as tenders for all regional sites are set to go live on Monday.

Journalist

Malvika has a strong interest in covering stories on welfare, cost of living pressures and the arts. She works on the unceded lands of the Wadawurrung people and pays her respect to elders past, present and emerging.

