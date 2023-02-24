Ballarat associated schools are preparing for the biggest day on the rowing calendar on Sunday, when thousands of supporters take to Lake Wendouree for Head of the Lake.
The day kicks off at 9am with year nine crews, with 30 races throughout the action-packed regatta.
Open division one boys hit the water at noon, while the girls open division one crews feature in the finale at 12.10pm.
Ballarat Clarendon College heads into Sunday as the favourites across both boys and girls events, with the girls chasing a third-consecutive crown.
Good conditions are expected on Sunday with Ballarat reaching a top of 21 degrees.
Southeasterly winds of up to 25km/h are a possibility, while the rain looks to stay away
All eyes are on Ballarat Clarendon College across both open boys and girls division one races in Sunday's Ballarat Associated Schools Head of the Lake.
The girls will be hoping to make it three-consecutive titles, while the boys, who have consistently been leading the pack this rowing season, will want to finish their year in style.
Matt Olver, Ballarat Clarendon co-head of rowing and girls firsts crew coach said it had been a really strong season for both crews right from the start.
"We're really happy with the crews we will take into Sunday," Olver said.
"The students have been really resilient this season, coming back in to an uninterrupted season it has been really good to see them excelling."
Ian Peele, boys firsts crew coach, said his crew was itching to get on the water on Sunday.
"We've had some good results in the regattas this season, the boys have come off the boat happy," Peele said.
"We've got a pretty good crew this year, they've done a lot of hard work over summer and throughout the season which has put themselves in a really strong position to perform well on Sunday."
Clarendon has been in impressive form this season, with the girls recording a 22-second win at the Wendouree Ballarat Regatta in early February.
The boys head into Sunday following a 15-second win against St Patrick's College and Damascus College at the Head of the Schoolboys Regatta.
Lane placings have been locked in for Open division one crews ahead of Sunday's Ballarat Associated Schools Head of the Lake on Lake Wendouree.
Reigning boys champions Ballarat Grammar School will look to make it five-in-a-row on Sunday as it prepares to defend its title from lane two.
Lining up next to Ballarat Grammar will be Damascus College, which returns to boys division one action in 2023 from lane three.
Ballarat High also rejoins the field this year, lining up from lane four.
Last year's runners-up, St Patrick's College, will seek redemption from lane five, while title favourites Ballarat Clarendon College has a lane six start.
Ballarat Clarendon's girls division one crew, who are also red-hot favourites in their event, will be eyeing three wins in a row on Sunday when they line up in lane two.
Ballarat High will row alongside Ballarat Clarendon from lane three as it also returns to action in girls division one rowing in 2023.
Lane four awaits Loreto College, which recorded a third-place finish last year, while Ballarat Grammar, which finished second, lines up in lane five.
Damascus College finds itself in a similar situation to last year, lining up in lane six for the second-consecutive year as its crew looks to improve on a fourth-placed finish from 2022.
The girls will wrap up the day at 12.10pm, following the boys' noon start.
Juniors will kick-start Sunday's Ballarat Associated Schools Head of the Lake formalities at 9am, with senior crews wrapping up the Lake Wendouree event.
In a change from last year, the female year nine coxed quad division six over one kilometre will begin the day followed by the male year nine coxed squad division five, with year nine division one action to start at 9.45am.
Year 10 rowers will be on Lake Wendouree from 10am, working their way up from division five to division one boys (10.35am) and girls (10.40am).
From then, senior division races will commence, with the female coxed four open division five up first.
At 10.55am and 11am, both the male and female double and single scull events will take place before returning to coxed four racing.
The open boys firsts will lead the two marquee races of the day with a noon start, while the open girls firsts will wrap up the day at 12.10pm.
Presentations will be held on the Loreto College pontoon.
