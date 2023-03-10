The Courier
Experts, RMIT University emeritus professor Michael Buxton and La Trobe University's Dr Kiran Shinde provide their take on Ballarat's infill development debacle

Malvika Hemanth
By Malvika Hemanth
March 11 2023 - 4:00am
Ballarat is bearing witness to an increasing infill trend and while maintaining the city's heritage is key, developers say housing diversity is vital in meeting the region's growing shortages.

While an exploding population and a highly competitive housing market has made it increasingly difficult to find somewhere to live in the region, experts say infill development could be the remedy.

