King Charles III coronation: Ballarat Anglican cathedral service

Melanie Whelan
April 24 2023 - 2:30pm
A SPECIAL evensong in Ballarat's Anglican cathedral will herald in the coronation of King Charles III, who becomes the new supreme governor of the Church of England.

