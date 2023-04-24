A SPECIAL evensong in Ballarat's Anglican cathedral will herald in the coronation of King Charles III, who becomes the new supreme governor of the Church of England.
Ballarat dean Michael Davies said while this was an important liturgical way to recognise the new king, evensong was open for the whole community and all Anglican congregations in the region to enjoy six days ahead of the event.
The choral service will feature hymns to reflect the celebration such as Jerusalem, God Save the King and special psalms.
"This is a great community event and recognition of the Anglican communion," Father Davies said. "It's hoping to add to the fanfare using set liturgy."
Buckingham Palace has been slowly releasing details for the coronation at Westminster Abbey on May 6. This will be centred on a Christian service in which His Majesty will be anointed as king.
While the service will be relatively scaled down, particularly compared to Queen Elizabeth II's coronation 70 years ago, it will remain steeped in tradition, some dating back almost 1000 years. The service will feature Christian symbolism and a focus on serving others.
Father Davies said the liturgical expression of evensong was a tradition found in the great cathedrals of England.
Evensong in Ballarat is typically held of the fourth Sunday evening of each month at Cathedral of Christ the King in Lydiard Street. This month the service will be held on the fifth Sunday of April.
IN OTHER NEWS
It remains unclear how the coronation will be celebrated and marked in a civic and state and federal government levels.
All levels of government represented in Ballarat have told The Courier they remain waiting for official protocols.
This includes any potential role of town criers or bell ringing to mark the occasion.
Ballarat residents can also enjoy making the official Coronation Quiche recipe during the Westminster service, which takes place in Saturday evening, May 6, in Ballarat time.
