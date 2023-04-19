The Courier
Home/News/Council
Commonwealth Games

Mayor calls for a Creswick Road events platform and positive village design

Nieve Walton
By Nieve Walton
April 20 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
An artist's impression of what the 2026 Commonwealth Games villages could look like - but Ballarat will only feature townhouses. Picture contributed
An artist's impression of what the 2026 Commonwealth Games villages could look like - but Ballarat will only feature townhouses. Picture contributed

Securing a lasting benefit for our city beyond the 2026 Commonwealth Games has been flagged as an ongoing priority as city leaders advocate for projects during budget season.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nieve Walton

Nieve Walton

Journalist

Nieve covers politics and councils rounds, including Pyrenees and Golden Plains Shires. She would also love to hear about your latest art exhibition or performance. You can send her an email at nieve.walton@thecourier.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.