Securing a lasting benefit for our city beyond the 2026 Commonwealth Games has been flagged as an ongoing priority as city leaders advocate for projects during budget season.
Concerns have been raised amid fears some opportunities, like a Creswick Road events platform and an integrated housing estate are slipping away from being achievable in the planning phase.
State budget announcements are expected in May and Ballarat mayor Des Hudson said it was important to ensure a Games legacy was "watertight and guaranteed".
Cr Hudson said an events platform opposite Creswick Road would benefit the Commonwealth Games, the future of the major events precinct and long term growth in the city's north.
"It's not another station, it is a hard stand," he said.
"It's a piece of concrete that I think would assist greatly, instead of a whole line of buses.
"Why wouldn't we continue the train just a little bit further north and allow them to get off at that point of destination?"
Chief executive Evan King said attracting events to the city was a "highly competitive market".
"If we want to generate the return on the investment into Mars Stadium, having an event platform across the road gives us an incredibly attractive venue to be able to attract future events.
"The other side is our northern growth zone .... there's an opportunity to be able to move that part of the community around in the long term as well."
While $2.6 billion has been set aside for the Games across Victoria including $150 million for Eureka Stadium development a future breakdown of the budget is expected.
There will be a $50 million upgrade to the Ballarat station but this is not a part of the Games budget.
Mr King said he wanted people to have an easy and seamless experience.
"[In Birmingham] it was challenging getting in and out of the stadium," Mr King said.
"People you talk to that went, that's the first thing they tell you about."
Another key aspect of Games infrastructure for Ballarat will be the athletes village on the old saleyards site.
In February tender documents confirmed the village would be made up of a range of houses rather than apartments.
Artist impressions were also released but an architect has yet to be announced.
Mr King said he wanted to ensure the village was "designed appropriately to create a community".
"It will probably commence an urban renewal program in that area," he said.
Cr Hudson said he wanted to see a space that would integrate with the community after the Games and was concerned about the amount of time left to deliver well thought-out projects.
"We want this to be a positive experience for our community," he said.
"Because if they're done poorly then we all have the issue that will be there for a long time afterwards."
Cr Hudson said the site was in close proximity to commercial activity and Victoria Park.
"There needs to be some genuine thought around how that will interface and be part of the entire community post the 14-day [game] period," he said.
Tenders for earthworks at the village site were released in late February and are expected to start sometime this year.
"My concern is we're two-and-a-half years out, not much is happening on the site at the moment," Cr Hudson said.
"That doesn't leave much time for that particular precinct to be up and going and making sure it's ready."
When asked if the state government was considering a second train platform, a spokesperson said they were considering all options to ensure Eureka Stadium was a "world-class venue".
Nieve covers politics and councils rounds, including Pyrenees and Golden Plains Shires. She would also love to hear about your latest art exhibition or performance. You can send her an email at nieve.walton@thecourier.com.au
